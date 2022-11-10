Russia is stockpiling missiles to launch massive strike - Air Force

The Russians did not attack from the air that night. Russia began to save "Iskander". Military factories work in three shifts to replenish lost missiles.

This was announced by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop trying to attack in the direction of Donetsk. There are very tough battles here. Many aviation units from the enemy side are involved. Our aviation is also working. Our fighters also continue to do their job," he said.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, the Russians saw that the results of single strikes by missiles or drones in the reduction of missile strikes and strikes by drones were not so great. Therefore, most likely, the Russian military is trying to build up reserves.

"Actually, when there were massive shellings, of which we had four in October, the enemy was accumulating its resources for several months," he said.

Now, to replenish the losses of cruise missiles, Russian plants work in three shifts.

"Probably, they are accumulating some kind of reserve to strike with a salvo. This is not excluded, because the enemy has not abandoned his intentions to move our critical infrastructure," he emphasized.