Putin will not speak at G20, in particular online, - Peskov

Russian dictator Putin will not speak at the G20 summit.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS, Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov stated this.

"Putin will not speak at the G20, in particular online. The decision not to go to the G20 summit was exactly Putin's decision, it is related to his schedule and the need to stay in Russia," he said.

Read more: Putin will subsequently visit Donbas, - Peskov