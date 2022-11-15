ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13065 visitors online
News War
45 676 82

In Pechersk district of Kyiv, two residential buildings hit, - Klitschko

вибух

The enemy attacked the capital with rockets.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense forces over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers are at the site of the hits. More detailed information later," Klitschko said.

Read more: Air defense forces - OVA are working in Chernihiv Oblast

explosion (1540) Kyyiv (2113) rocket (1587)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 