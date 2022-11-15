In Pechersk district of Kyiv, two residential buildings hit, - Klitschko
The enemy attacked the capital with rockets.
This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense forces over Kyiv. Medics and rescuers are at the site of the hits. More detailed information later," Klitschko said.
