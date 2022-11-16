Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on missile incident: This is consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pawel Jablonski, called the incident with rockets in the Polish border village a consequence of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and urged not to rush to conclusions about whose rocket it was.

"For the first time since the beginning of the war, we faced the consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine. We assumed that this could happen, and yesterday it happened," the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Commenting on media reports that a Ukrainian air defense missile could have fallen on the territory of Poland, Yablonsky urged not to rush to any conclusions.

"I would like to ask everyone to be a little patient. There are various assumptions. What appears in the media is not always confirmed in the end. Maybe today, maybe later, when the time comes, we will officially release the information...It is necessary to be very careful with attempts at disinformation because, since the beginning of the aggression against Ukraine, the Russians have been very actively working in this direction," he explained.

When asked why the Polish military could not intercept the missile, the minister noted that no air defense and anti-missile defense systems provide 100% protection and it is impossible to guarantee "close the sky" over the entire territory of the country, so the priorities are strategic objects.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged not to believe the narrative that NATO would avoid intervention even in the event of a deliberate attack on Poland, calling it an attempt by Russia to disinformation and change public sentiments regarding support for Ukraine.

Yablonsky was also asked whether Warsaw would allow the expulsion of Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev, who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 15 in connection with the incident. He replied that it could potentially happen, but there must be good reasons for such a decision.

"In diplomacy, sometimes you have to maintain contacts not only with people you like, but also with representatives of unfriendly countries," he said, adding that Poland is trying to maintain contacts with Russia.

