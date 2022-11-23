Due to Russian missile shelling, all NPPs and most TPPs and HPPs are temporarily de-energized - Ministry of Energy

Today Russia once again carried out massive shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is civilian infrastructure that provides electricity and heat to millions of Ukrainian women, children and pensioners.

This is noted in statement of Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Thus, Russia on the day of recognition by the European Parliament as a state sponsor of terrorism proved the undeniable truthfulness of this definition. Only terrorists do this to the people they cannot defeat, so they try to destroy them.

Today's missile attack led to temporary de-energization of all nuclear power plants, most thermal and hydroelectric power plants. Power transmission facilities were also damaged.

As a result, the vast majority of electricity consumers across the country were de-energized. Emergency shutdowns are taking place. Lack of electricity may affect the availability of heat and water supply.

Read more: Russian occupants launched massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions on November 23, - General Staff

Power engineers are already working and doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible. But, given the scale of damage, we will need time.

But Russia will not be able to intimidate Ukrainians. Ukrainians are not afraid of cold. Ukrainians are not afraid of darkness. Ukrainians are not afraid of terrorists. We are defeating them - by joint efforts, everyone at their workplace. Trust power engineers, trust the Armed Forces!" the Ministry of Energy said.