There is no need to call for truce: it would justify crimes of Russian Federation, - Steinmeier

Calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine are now irresponsible, as a ceasefire would justify Russia’s violation of international law.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said this in an interview with DW, Censor.NET reports.

Steinmeier called any proposal for a truce "reckless."

"Because the establishment of a ceasefire at this moment in time, in fact, justifies all the injustice that has already happened," said the President of Germany.

According to him, since Russian troops still occupy part of Ukraine, the truce will allow Moscow to maintain its presence in these territories, despite the fact that this is a violation of international law.

"This cannot be the goal of the ceasefire. So, unfortunately, I cannot say that I see any way out at this point," Steinmeier added.

The President of Germany stated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, German policy has undergone a serious "rethinking".

According to Steinmeier, the German government and population have come to understand that the war in Ukraine means that European security can no longer be guaranteed.

Also remind, at the end of October, Steinmeier came to Ukraine. After his return, he said that everything is much more terrible than imagined in Germany.