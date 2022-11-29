ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7948 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
18 445 35

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian Colonel Davidov, - blogger. PHOTO

рф,армія,нікулін

Blogger, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Russian Colonel Denys Davydov.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

"The commander of the radiation, chemical and biological protection regiment, Colonel Denys Davydov, has been successfully demobilized," the statement reads.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated in Kherson region lieutenant colonel-tanker, hero of Russia Kabytskyi. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (9512) liquidation (2537) losses (2065) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 