Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian Colonel Davidov, - blogger. PHOTO
Blogger, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Russian Colonel Denys Davydov.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.
"The commander of the radiation, chemical and biological protection regiment, Colonel Denys Davydov, has been successfully demobilized," the statement reads.
