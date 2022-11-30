Occupiers inspect children who do not go to Russian schools - Center of National Resistance

Russians force children to go to schools, which they use as centers of propaganda.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

Occupiers check children if they are outside during school hours. Doctors also monitor the child's education in a Russian school during medical examinations arranged by the Russians.

"The phones of children and their parents are being checked for installing the application of the Ukrainian online school," the Center of National Resistance said.

Families who agree to send their child to a Russian school are promised a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles by the invaders.

"In general, Russian schools on the TOT function as propaganda centers, where teachers brought from the Russian Federation instill in Ukrainian children their language and the Kremlin's vision of occupation," the Center of National Resistance noted and called on residents of the occupied territories to leave the region