Over 100,000 Ukrainian defenders and 20,000 civilians died in war with Russia, - von der Leyen. VIDEO

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine has already lost more than 100,000 defenders.

As reported by Censor.NET, she stated this during a speech in Brussels.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought death, devastation, and untold suffering. We all remember the horrors of Buchi. It is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died to date. Russia must pay for its terrible crimes, in particular for the crime of aggression against a sovereign state," said the President of the European Commission.

It will be recalled that earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia will suffer huge losses in the war against Ukraine. They are 10 times higher than the losses of the Ukrainian army.

