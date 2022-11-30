Russia can strike with missiles at any moment, preparations are underway, - GUR MO

The Russian enemy does not abandon its intentions to launch missile strikes on Ukraine and is preparing for this.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"The enemy does not give up its intention to strike at any moment... But today the situation is quite calm. There are scheduled flights of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, which are carried out in the eastern regions of the country. If there is an exit of the forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet with the Kalibr carriers, if there is a takeoff of strategic, long-range bomber aircraft, our task is to warn promptly," he said.

According to Skibitskyi, the enemy is preparing for a new missile attack on Ukraine.

"Firstly, the preliminary survey is carried out on those struck objects. Second, this is a classic approach, studying the areas and targets that will be struck. And the third is preparation, the concentration of missiles, their preparation for combat application, it takes time," added the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications representative.