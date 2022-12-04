In Russian Federation, support for "special military operation" among population has significantly decreased, - British intelligence

In Russia, there is a significant decrease in support for the so-called "special military operation" among the population, and in the future, due to the lack of significant successes, it will be increasingly difficult for the Russian authorities to obtain consent for its continuation.

This is stated in the review of the intelligence community of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

British intelligence refers to the results of closed sociological surveys of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation published by the Russian publication "Meduza", according to which 55% of Russians are in favor of peace negotiations with Ukraine, and only 25% support the continuation of the conflict.

She adds that these data correspond to a similar independent survey for October 2022, in which 57% of respondents in Russia spoke in favor of negotiations. At the same time, in April 2022, about 80% of Russians claimed to support the war in Ukraine.

"Despite the efforts of the Russian authorities to ensure widespread control over the information environment, the conflict is becoming increasingly palpable for many Russians after the "partial mobilization" in September 2022," - noted the intelligence of Britain.

"Since Russia is unlikely to make significant gains on the battlefield in the next few months, it will probably become increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to maintain even tacit approval of the war among the population," it states.

