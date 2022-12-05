Soldiers of AC "East" shot down 15 Russian missiles, - Dnipropetrovsk RMA
Ukrainian defenders from AC "East" shot down 15 Russian missiles.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Good news from our guardians of the sky. Defenders from the "East" air command shot down 15 Russian missiles. Our military is the coolest," said the head of the regional administration.
