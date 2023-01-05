Poland and Czech Republic strengthen defense amid Russia’s war against Ukraine

Czech government has approved its draft budget, which provides for an increase in defense spending, and in 2024 will reach at least 2% of GDP - as provided by NATO charter.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

"We want this commitment (2% of GDP - ed.) ... to be enshrined in law," said Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister. - "Strengthening security and defense capabilities are long-term priorities of the government, which are especially important at this time when Russia has started a war in Ukraine.

In 2023, the Czech government has envisaged defence spending of 1.52% of GDP, and an increase in defence spending will come into force in the middle of the year. The draft law still has to be approved by the Czech parliament.

Read more: Ministers of NATO countries will look for ways to integrate Ukraine into Alliance, - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky

Last month, the Czech Republic and Sweden signed a memorandum of intent to supply more than 200 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to the Czech Republic to modernize the country's army. In addition, the Czech government is negotiating with the United States to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets.

At the same time, the Polish government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the United States on the purchase of American Abrams tanks.

The signing ceremony was attended by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Poland Daniel Lawton and U.S. General John Lubas, deputy commander of the 101st Airborne Division, whose units are deployed in southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

Under the deal, Poland will buy 116 American M1A1 Abrams tanks with all equipment and logistics for $1.4 billion. This is in addition to last year's agreement under which Warsaw and Washington agreed to purchase 250 Abrams during 2025-26.

Read more: End of year is not end of Polish aid for Ukraine - Morawiecki

"We are strengthening Poland's armed forces, we are strengthening the iron fist of the Polish army to enhance the power to deter the aggressor," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

US Embassy spokesman Daniel Lawton said that the deal is part of US President Joe Biden's promise to provide Poland with "our strongest and most reliable military capabilities as a matter of urgency".