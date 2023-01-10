Ukraine will not be able to become EU member as long as Russian troops are in it, - Deputy President of European Commission Timmermans

One of the conditions for Ukraine’s accession to the EU is the cessation of the war and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

This was stated in an interview with DW by Deputy President of European Commission Frans Timmermans, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"No, it is impossible. But the whole idea is for Ukraine to emerge from this conflict victorious, sovereign, independent, free and able to make this choice itself. And I think that Ukraine is fighting for that to happen. The European Union should support Ukraine in achieving this goal," Timmermans answered the question whether Ukraine can become a member of the EU if there are Russian military in this country.

As noted by the European Commission, when Ukraine acquired the official status of a candidate for EU membership, it is necessary to fulfill the Copenhagen criteria - the conditions of accession to the EU, adopted in 1993. Among them are stable state institutions, a functioning market economy and the ability to effectively fulfill the obligations of EU membership.

In addition, the EU Commission has formulated seven conditions to be fulfilled by Kyiv on the way to EU membership. These are judicial reforms, fight against corruption, deoligarchization and policy towards national minorities.

Read more: Ukraine expects to receive European Commission’s assessment on implementation of seven recommendations in spring, - Stefanishyna

Timmermans compared Ukraine's potential accession to the EU in terms of impact to the largest single enlargement of the European Union in 2004. "It will really change the character of the European Union," he said. "To prove that it's not just talk, we need to show live what we can do to bring Ukraine closer to the EU," Timmermans emphasized, noting Kyiv's first steps to fulfill the seven criteria.

"We should respond to this by saying to Ukraine: okay, now you have adopted this law, in the coming years we will help you to implement it and we will provide you with support to make its implementation successful. This process of preparation for accession will be extremely important, but we have to start it immediately," explained the Deputy President of the European Commission.

Read more: Our strategic task is to meet criteria for joining EU by end of 2024, - Shmyhal

He emphasized the possible role of Ukraine in the implementation of the EU energy transition strategy. "We need to make Ukraine part of the future EU hydrogen economy. Ukraine is ideally suited to become a major producer of green hydrogen and biomethane for the goods that will be needed for Europe's clean economy in the future," Timmermans said.