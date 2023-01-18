ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10107 visitors online
News
16 816 23

Helicopter crash in Brovary: 3 dead and 5 injured. PHOTO

As a result of the fall of the rotorcraft next to the kindergarten in Brovary, there are dead and injured.

This was reported in the Brovary police department, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminarily it is known about 3 dead and 5 injured", - the law enforcement officers note.

Also remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure object. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Helicopter crash in Brovary: 3 dead and 5 injured 01

See more: As result of fall of rotorcraft next to kindergarten in Brovary, there are dead and injured, - National Police (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

Brovary (35) kindergarten (32) police forces (1527) helicopter_ (273)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 