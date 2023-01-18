Helicopter crash in Brovary: 3 dead and 5 injured. PHOTO
As a result of the fall of the rotorcraft next to the kindergarten in Brovary, there are dead and injured.
This was reported in the Brovary police department, Censor.NET informs.
"Preliminarily it is known about 3 dead and 5 injured", - the law enforcement officers note.
Also remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure object. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.
