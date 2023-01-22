Leadership of Russian Federation plans to reform army due to possible military threat even after war with Ukraine, - British intelligence

The Russian leadership conceived the reform of the army because of a possible military threat in the future. However, it will be difficult for the Russian Federation to recruit new troops.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the summary of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

British intelligence recalled that on January 17, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu announced a large-scale reform of the army, which is planned to be implemented in the period from 2023 to 2026.

According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Russian troops plan to increase to 1.5 million people, that is, by 11%. Shoigu also announced the creation of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, a partial return to the Soviet organization of troops in western Russia. They want to place the new building in Karelia, near the border with Finland.

British intelligence believes that such decisions indicate that Russia may be preparing for a military threat even after the war with Ukraine. However, it is likely that the Russian Federation will face difficulties in manning new troops.

"Shoigu's plans signal that the Russian leadership most likely believes that the increased military threat with the use of conventional weapons will continue for many years after the current war in Ukraine.

However, Russia is likely to find it difficult to staff and equip the planned expansion," British intelligence said.

