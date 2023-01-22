$400,000 bribe: Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Lozynskyi from post of Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development. There will be inspection of all projects of Ministry of Regions, - Kubrakov

Today, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Vasyl Lozynskyi was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

This was announced on Facebook by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, informed by Censor.NET.

He reminds that yesterday NABU and SAPO employees exposed and stopped the activities of an organized criminal group involved in embezzlement of budget funds. The criminal group included the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"He was detained while receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of 400,000 USD. He received these funds for assistance in concluding contracts for the purchase of equipment and machinery. Criminal proceedings were registered in September 2022. The liquidation process began at the end of December and is still ongoing of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories and the creation of a new unified Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine and the base of the Ministry of Infrastructure," Kubrakov notes.

"When making personnel decisions in the new ministry, we were guided by the need to preserve institutional memory, but it is obvious that this is not the case. I instructed the Ministry's team to start an audit of all active projects of the Ministry of Regions, including budget funds, funds from international financial institutions and projects technical assistance," the minister sums up.

We will remind you that earlier Censor.NET sources reported that NABU delayed receiving a bribe of $400,000. Lozynskyi, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

Vasyl Lozynskyi was appointed acting Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in November 2022. Prior to that, he worked as the First Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.