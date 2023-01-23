Eight countries join EU sanctions against Russia
European Union Council extends sanctions against Russia until March 15.
This is stated in a post published on the website of the authority, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the countries of the European Free Trade Association and members of the European Economic Area Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, join the Council's decision," the statement said.
