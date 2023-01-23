Ukraine imposes sanctions against 22 Russian clergymen. LIST
Ukraine imposed sanctions on Mikhail Gundyaev, nephew of Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev), and 21 other Russian clergymen.
This is reported in Presidential Decree No. 26/2023, under which he introduced the relevant decision of the NSDC, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The sanctions list includes:
Archbishop Pitirim (Pavel Volochkov) of Syktyvkar and Komi Zyryan
Metropolitan Hilarion (Grigory Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk, head of the External Church Relations Department of the Russian Orthodox Church
Metropolitan Leonid (Leonid Gorbachev) of Klin, head of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa
Metropolitan Tikhon (Leonid Emelyanov) of Vladimir and Suzdal
Metropolitan Yevgeny (Alexei Kulberg) of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye - Chairman of the Synodal Department for Religious Education and
catechesis
Metropolitan Anthony (Anton Sevriuk) of Volokolamsk
Metropolitan Mefodii (Nikolai Nemtsov) of Perm and Kunguria
Metropolitan Sergius (Nikolai Chashin) of Singapore and Southeast Asia
Archpriest Mikhail Gundyaev, representative of the Russian Orthodox Church to the World Council of Churches and other international organizations in Geneva (nephew of Kirill (Gundyaev)).
Archimandrite Filaret (Alexander Buelekov) - rector of the Kazan Icon of the Holy Mother of God of the Russian Orthodox Church
Archimandrite Alexy (Alexander Ganzhin) - Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Interaction with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Bodies of the Russian Orthodox Church
Archpriest Nikolai Balashov - Deputy Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church
Archpriest Artemy Vladimirov - writer, preacher and teacher
Archpriest Andrei Tkachev - preacher, TV presenter
Vladimir Legoyda - acting head of the press service of the Moscow Patriarch
Theologian Alexei Osipov, professor emeritus of the Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy and Seminary
Roman Bogdasarov - head of the sector for cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Rosgvardia
Vakhtang Kipshidze - Deputy Chairman of the ROC Synodal Department for Interaction with Society and the Media
Oleg Ovcharov - Head of the Synodal Department for Interaction with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies
Konstantin Tatarintsev - head of the sector for interaction with the Air Force
Oleksandr Shchypkov - First Deputy Head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media
Sergey Ryakhovsky, chairman of the Spiritual Council of the Russian United Union of Christians of Evangelical Faith (Pentecostals).
