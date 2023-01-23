Ukraine imposes sanctions against 22 Russian clergymen. LIST

Ukraine imposed sanctions on Mikhail Gundyaev, nephew of Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev), and 21 other Russian clergymen.

This is reported in Presidential Decree No. 26/2023, under which he introduced the relevant decision of the NSDC, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The sanctions list includes:

Archbishop Pitirim (Pavel Volochkov) of Syktyvkar and Komi Zyryan

Metropolitan Hilarion (Grigory Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk, head of the External Church Relations Department of the Russian Orthodox Church

Metropolitan Leonid (Leonid Gorbachev) of Klin, head of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa

Metropolitan Tikhon (Leonid Emelyanov) of Vladimir and Suzdal

Metropolitan Yevgeny (Alexei Kulberg) of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye - Chairman of the Synodal Department for Religious Education and

catechesis

Metropolitan Anthony (Anton Sevriuk) of Volokolamsk

Metropolitan Mefodii (Nikolai Nemtsov) of Perm and Kunguria

Metropolitan Sergius (Nikolai Chashin) of Singapore and Southeast Asia

Archpriest Mikhail Gundyaev, representative of the Russian Orthodox Church to the World Council of Churches and other international organizations in Geneva (nephew of Kirill (Gundyaev)).

Read more: Putin threatens responsibility for oppression of ROC in Ukraine

Archimandrite Filaret (Alexander Buelekov) - rector of the Kazan Icon of the Holy Mother of God of the Russian Orthodox Church

Archimandrite Alexy (Alexander Ganzhin) - Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Interaction with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Bodies of the Russian Orthodox Church

Archpriest Nikolai Balashov - Deputy Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church

Archpriest Artemy Vladimirov - writer, preacher and teacher

Archpriest Andrei Tkachev - preacher, TV presenter

Vladimir Legoyda - acting head of the press service of the Moscow Patriarch

Theologian Alexei Osipov, professor emeritus of the Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy and Seminary

Roman Bogdasarov - head of the sector for cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Rosgvardia

Vakhtang Kipshidze - Deputy Chairman of the ROC Synodal Department for Interaction with Society and the Media

Oleg Ovcharov - Head of the Synodal Department for Interaction with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies

Konstantin Tatarintsev - head of the sector for interaction with the Air Force

Oleksandr Shchypkov - First Deputy Head of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media

Sergey Ryakhovsky, chairman of the Spiritual Council of the Russian United Union of Christians of Evangelical Faith (Pentecostals).