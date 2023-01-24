Ministry of Defense procurement scandal: Reznikov’s deputy Shapovalov resigned

Reznikov’s deputy resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of products for the Armed Forces. Today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine supported the request of Vyacheslav Shapovalov regarding his dismissal from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and addressed the relevant submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, asked to be released in order not to create threats to the stable support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of the campaign of accusations related to the purchase of food services.

"Despite the fact that the announced accusations are unfounded and groundless, Vyacheslav Shapovalov's statement on dismissal is a worthy act in the traditions of European and democratic politics, a demonstration that the interests of defense are higher than any cabinets or chairs.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that such a step will preserve the trust of society and international partners and ensure objectivity during additional clarifications and possible investigations. And this is the philosophy that the team of the Ministry of Defense adheres to," the Ministry of Defense assures.

It is also noted that since the appointment, Shapovalov has worked in the area with maximum responsibility, where problems have been accumulating for decades. However, despite the fierce resistance, it was possible not only to establish the current work in the critical conditions of the war, when the army increased many times.

"It was possible to implement several reforms. The food service of the Armed Forces was demonopolized. The multibillion-dollar market became more transparent and resistant to stress.

Monopolies in the fuel and lubricant supply sector were destroyed, where dependence on individual items from one supplier was total. Now there is no such vulnerability," the Ministry of Defense assures.

Read more: Company providing food for Ministry of Defense has signs of being fake. No office, no staff, no facilities. There is only seal, account, and "left" registration address - NABU agent, Shevchenko

According to the department, there are a quarter of a million body armor and more than 150,000 helmets in the Armed Forces reserves.

"It was possible not only to fully provide for our soldiers. But also to form a safety margin, a part of which are powerful Ukrainian manufacturers. There are hundreds of thousands of sets of winter and summer uniforms and other items of physical support in warehouses. After overcoming the critical period, when we were forced to import a significant amount of goods, systematic efforts are being made to increase the capacity of domestic producers. As part of the procurement reform of the Ministry of Defense, an agency has been created to ensure rear-end needs," the message reads.

In addition, as noted, Shapovalov intensified work on organizing the assets of the Ministry of Defense last winter. With the State Cadastre, powerful steps have been taken to digitize land plots and real estate information. Together with legal forces, thousands of hectares of land and buildings stolen from the defense department were returned. This process has become systemic.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is grateful to Vyacheslav Shapovalov for his team and effective work and is confident that the information waves will subside and justice will be achieved," summarizes the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

Also remind, on January 21, the mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense can purchase food for the military at 2-3 times inflated prices.

In response, the department stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is a deception and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine." Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov denies information about the purchase of products at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document released to the mass media - the supplier indicated the price not for a dozen, but for a kilogram of eggs.

The food service provider of the Ministry of Defense denied accusations of overcharging and invited members of the defense committee to the production.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. Reznikov was left in office.

The inspection of the Ministry of Defense is carried out by the state audit service.

The NABU and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine are investigating information regarding purchases within the framework of criminal proceedings, which were started even before the publication of the journalistic investigation