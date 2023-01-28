ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 125,510 people (+800 per day), 3,189 tanks, 284 helicopters, 293 planes, 2,188 artillery systems, 6,344 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of January 28, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to about 125,510 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.01.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 125,510 (+800) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3189 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6344 (+4) units,
  • artillery systems - 2188 (+8) units,
  • MLRS - 453 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment - 221 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 293 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 284 (+1) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 1947 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5027 (+26) units,
  • special equipment - 199 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

