US Deputy Minister of Finance Flies to Turkey to warn Ankara about consequences for helping Russia bypass sanctions

The United States intends to warn Turkey of the negative consequences in the event of Russia’s help to bypass US sanctions imposed on it in response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrinform reports with reference to the commentary of the spokesman of the US Department of Finance, Censor.NET reports.

According to the spokesman, the Deputy Minister of Finance for Combating Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson on February 2-3 will visit Ankara and Turkish Financial Center, Istanbul, where he will meet with representatives of government, business and financial institutions during which he will emphasize the need Avoid transactions related to the possible transfer of double -use technologies that can eventually be used by Russian military.

According to the spokesman, during negotiations, Nelson intends to confirm Washington's determination to continue to apply the laws and sanctions to Russia and other violators of international rules aggressively.

Read more: I will continue to speak with Russian Federation despite criticism, - Macron

"Persons and institutions working in permits are at risk of losing access to US markets through business with sanctions," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that Nelson will become the last high -ranking official of the US Department of Finance, who will visit Turkey to discuss with Turkish partners the issues of anti -Russian sanctions. Earlier, Washington has repeatedly attracted Ankara's attention to the inadmissibility of any action that can help Moscow bypassing the restrictions imposed on it.