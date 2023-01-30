France admits possibility of supplying combat fighters to Ukraine, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, emphasizing that there is nothing prohibited.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to BFM TV.
Answering a question about possible supplies of fighter jets to Ukraine, he said that "in principle, nothing is forbidden."
He added that military assistance to Ukraine should not be "escalatory" and "weaken the French army."
"We will consider this on a case-by-case basis," Macron added.
