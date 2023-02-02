Court arrested ex-deputy minister of defense Shapovalov, bail is UAH 402.6 million, - Mass media

The court arrested former deputy defense minister Viacheslav Shapovalov for 2 months and set a multimillion-dollar bail.

A source in the law enforcement agencies informed the UP about this, Censor.NET reports.

"At the request of the SBI, on February 2, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Shapovalov - detention with an alternative bail for 402 million 600 thousand hryvnias," the publication writes.

Read more: Ministry of Defense official Khmelnytsky was notified of suspicion in case of purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests for over UAH 100 million, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Also remind, on January 21, the mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense can purchase food for the military at 2-3 times inflated prices.

In response, the department stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is a deception and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine." Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov denies information about the purchase of products at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document released to the mass media - the supplier indicated the price not for a dozen, but for a kilogram of eggs.

The food service provider of the Ministry of Defense denied accusations of overcharging and invited members of the defense committee to the production.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence. Reznikov was left in office.

The inspection of the Ministry of Defense is carried out by the state audit service.

NABU and SAPO are investigating information regarding purchases within the framework of criminal proceedings, which were initiated even before the publication of the journalistic investigation.

After the procurement scandal, Reznikov announced a food reform in the army.

It was reported that Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov was allowed to resign. Bohdan Khmelnytsky, deputy director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense, was also dismissed.

Read more: Ministry of Defense official Khmelnytsky was notified of suspicion in case of purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests for over UAH 100 million, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS