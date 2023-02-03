Russians are trying to fulfill Putin’s order to fully occupy Donbas by March. They do not count losses - Defence Intelligence

The intensity of fighting in the east of Ukraine is an attempt to realize Putin’s goal of seizing Ukraine’s eastern regions.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence, stated this, Censor.NET reports.

"We expect very active events in February-March. Putin's task is to seize Donbas by March. Nothing will work. These dates have already been postponed many times. The intensity that we are currently observing in Donbas is an attempt to implement these plans. Not counting the loss of manpower and equipment. The enemy is trying to complete the task of the dictator. Therefore, yes, there will be active events soon," he said.

At the same time, according to Yusov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not sit idly by.

Read more: So far, supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia has not been recorded, - Defence Intelligence