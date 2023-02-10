ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 135,740 people (+730 per day), 3,258 tanks, 2,251 artillery systems, 6,471 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 10, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 135,740 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.10.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 135,740 (+730) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3258 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6471 (+3) units,
  • artillery systems - 2251 (+7) units,
  • MLRS - 463 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 233 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 295 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 286 (+1) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 1970 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5126 (+5) units,
  • special equipment - 211 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

