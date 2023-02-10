ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7049 visitors online
News War
9 406 9
Kyyiv (1943) Anti-aircraft warfare (1327) Serhii Popko (28)

10 Russian missiles were destroyed over Kyiv, - KMCA

київ

Air defense forces shot down 10 Russian missiles over Kyiv.

This was reported in the press service of the KMCA, Censor.NET reports.

"In the air space of Kyiv, 10 enemy missiles were destroyed by air defense forces. Two cars, a house, and power grid were damaged by the debris of the missile in the Holosiivsky district. There are currently no data on the victims. The information is being clarified!" - noted the head of the administration, Serhii Popko.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 13 Russian missiles in Odesa

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 