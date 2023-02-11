Flights of Russian missiles over Romania are unlikely to increase escalation between NATO and Russian Federation, - ISW

The flights of Russian missiles over Romania are unlikely to provoke an escalation between Russia and NATO countries.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian military fired two cruise missiles from the Black Sea, which reportedly crossed the airspace of Romania and Moldova before entering the airspace of Ukraine.

Massive missile strikes will still pose peripheral risks outside of Ukraine, such as yesterday's overflights across the airspace, or the risk of air defense incidents like the one in Poland on November 15, 2022.

In ISW's assessment, NATO and individual member states are in full control of their actions and the degree of escalation in response to accidental or deliberate flights of Russian aircraft and missiles. ISW experts also believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seek war with NATO and is unlikely to directly risk escalation.

