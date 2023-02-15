New mass grave of "Wagnerians" discovered near Luhansk

A new grave of prisoners who fought as part of the "Wagner" PMC against Ukraine was discovered near occupied Luhansk.

In early February, residents of Luhansk discovered 42 fresh graves of men at a local cemetery. Residents of the village of Kirivka, which is located next to the cemetery, said that no one visits the graves, and none of the buried men were known to them.

The BBC managed to find references in open sources to 37 men whose names match the inscriptions on gravestones near Luhansk. 35 of them were Russians, one was a citizen of Belarus, and one was born in Uzbekistan. The websites of Russian courts have posted court verdicts against 20 people who are full namesakes of those buried in Luhansk. All of them are currently serving their sentences in prison.

Thus, according to court documents, Myroslav Zinchuk received his first sentence at the age of 16 for theft and causing grievous bodily harm. He was released two years later and almost immediately returned to prison for theft and robbery. In 2017, he received a new sentence for theft. Timur Tibayev from Ulyanovsk has also been repeatedly convicted of robbery, and received his last sentence in 2022. Maksadbek Khadzhiyev from Uzbekistan worked as a painter and was convicted of attempted heroin trafficking in 2021.

The BBC managed to contact the relatives of two other people whose names and dates of birth match the data on the cemetery plaques near Luhansk. Their relatives were prisoners who agreed to go to war as part of the Wagner PMC. They left the colonies at the end of August, got in touch for some time, but disappeared in October. Since then there has been no news from the convicts. Neither the Wagner PMC nor representatives of other paramilitary structures contacted the relatives of the victims.

It is noted that the burial near Luhansk is the third cemetery where dozens of graves of prisoners who fought in Ukraine as part of the Wagner PMC have been found.

