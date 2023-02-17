Demands to stop arms supplies to Ukraine are naive, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considers calls to stop arms supplies to Ukraine to be naive.

He said this in an interview with WELT TV on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

Pistorius criticized the demand of the left not to supply weapons to Kyiv.

"The demand to stop supplying arms to Ukraine to start peace talks is quite naive and will also ensure that we send a signal to Putin: 'We are slowing down, the passage is clear for you.'

The head of the German Defense Ministry also said that he does not expect a major Russian offensive in Ukraine in the near future.

"There is a certain tendency to expect this. Personally, I don't believe in it," Pistorius said about the likely big offensive of the Russian Federation.

"I believe that Russia is wasting time and wants to continue this war of attrition," the minister explained.

Pistorius also doesn't think it's likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will accelerate the pace of the war before more Western weapons, such as battle tanks, become available to Ukraine. "But I don't rule it out either," he added.

According to him, it is necessary to wait and see how events will develop because no one can understand the reasoning of the Kremlin leader.