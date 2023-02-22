Wang Yi: China appreciates Russia’s willingness to negotiate on Ukraine

Head of China’s Communist Party Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

That is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Among other things, Wang Yi said that the Chinese-Russian strategic partnership "has never been targeted by a third party, and it will not be interfered with by a third party, let alone coerced by a third party."

"China is willing to cooperate with Russia to maintain the strategic orientation, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic coordination, expand practical cooperation, safeguard the legitimate interests of the two countries, and play a constructive role in promoting world peace and development," the ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying.

The parties also discussed the "Ukrainian issue" in depth. "Wang Yi expressed gratitude for Russia's reaffirmation of its willingness to resolve the problem through dialogue and negotiations. China, as always, will uphold an objective and fair position as well as play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," the statement said.

As a reminder, Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to deliver a "peaceful speech" on the anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, China's plan for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine includes claims for a ceasefire and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.