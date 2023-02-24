White House criticized China’s "peace plan".

The administration of American President Joe Biden reminded that the war in Ukraine could end even tomorrow, as it is a "war of choice" of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US President's National Security Adviser, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Well, my first reaction to that is that they can stop at the first point, which is respect for the sovereignty of all nations," he said.

In his opinion, the war in Ukraine "could end tomorrow" if Russia stops attacking Ukraine and withdraws its troops.

Read more: Chinese Embassy clarified details of "peace plan"

"Ukraine did not attack Russia, NATO did not attack Russia, the United States did not attack Russia. This was a war of choice that Putin started," Sullivan added.

As Censor.NET reported, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arahamia, called China's peace plan as offering an unacceptable position and accused Beijing of wanting to play along with Moscow.