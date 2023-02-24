Chinese Embassy clarified details of "peace plan"

China is ready to continue making efforts together with the international community to promote a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

This was reported in the Chinese embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The embassy emphasized that this is exactly what is being said in "China's position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis", published on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: China published 12-point "position on political settlement of crisis in Ukraine".

The Chinese embassy noted that the document reflects "the consistent, firm, objective and fair position of the Chinese side and actively promotes peace negotiations and plays a constructive role in encouraging the resolution of the crisis."

"The Chinese side is ready to continue making efforts together with the international community to contribute to the promotion of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese embassy emphasized.

Read more: China at UN: Providing arms and abusing sanctions will not bring peace to Ukraine

According to Chinese diplomats, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected, the goals and principles of the UN Charter should be adhered to, the rational concerns of all countries in the field of security should be responsibly treated, and efforts that contribute to the peaceful settlement of crises should be supported.

As Censor.NET reported, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arahamia, called China's peace plan as offering an unacceptable position and accused Beijing of wanting to play along with Moscow.