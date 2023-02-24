Moldovan Foreign Ministry: Russia’s statements about Ukraine’s provocations in Transnistria are lies and manipulations

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration responded to Russia’s statements about Ukraine’s alleged preparations for provocations in Transnistria by reminding them of Russia’s obligation to withdraw its troops.

The statement of the Ministry is cited by the daily Newsmaker, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

The agency said that Russia's information is untrue and aimed at manipulating public opinion.

"The reports of the Russian authorities about provocations by Ukraine in Transnistria are not true. The Moldovan authorities refute these statements and consider them unfounded and aimed at manipulating public opinion. The security situation in the region is stable," the Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the Ministry reaffirmed that the Moldovan authorities are considering an exclusively peaceful scenario for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict.

"In this regard, we consider today's statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry to be provocative and reaffirm the need to withdraw Russian troops from the territory of Moldova," the ministry added.

On February 23, the Russian Defense Ministry twice stated that Ukrainian forces were allegedly planning to organize an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities denied this.

On February 24, the Moldovan Defense Ministry refuted the Russian military's statement that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a provocation in Transnistria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry threatened an "adequate" response, spreading false accusations against Ukraine about allegedly preparing provocations in unrecognized Transnistria.