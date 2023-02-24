EU approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Late Friday night, European Union countries agreed on tenth package of sanctions against Russia, exactly one year after full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

This was reported by the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".

The sanctions include, among other things, stricter limits on exports of dual-use products and technologies to Russia, targeted restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities that support the war, spread propaganda or supply drones used by Russia in the war, and measures to counter Russian disinformation.

"Together, EU member states have imposed the most powerful and broadest sanctions in history to help Ukraine win the war. The EU remains one with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Swedish EU Presidency emphasized.