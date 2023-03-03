There can be no compromises regarding sanctions against Russian Federation, - Zelensky

There can be no compromises on the issue of the introduction of sanctions against Russia by Ukraine’s partner states for its full-scale invasion.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a press conference with the President of Latvia Egils Levits in Lviv on Friday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"There can be no compromises regarding sanctions. We see that this happens all the time ... We work with analytics: how the Russians circumvent sanctions, and who helps them. Unfortunately, there are states and even EU members who are not ready to act powerfully. That is why they find in some sanction steps, compromise," Zelensky said.

Compromises, he emphasized, "make a quick victory impossible," because the functioning of Russia's military infrastructure depends on them.

"We must do everything to prevent them (Russia. - Ed.) from producing the amount of weapons with which they came to us and may still come. But sanctions are in effect. It is important to "press" partners both in the EU and in the whole the world. This is what we need Latvia's help in," said the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Latvia, as well as Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland, for the fact that these countries support Ukraine in the EU as much as possible regarding sanctions issues.

Also, according to Zelensky, Latvia's help is very important and needed by Ukraine at international platforms, in particular at meetings of NATO member states or the Ramstein format, where military aid to Ukraine is announced and issues regarding the acceleration of its provision are resolved