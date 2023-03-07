During storming of Bakhmut, Russia lost 20,000 to 30,000 invaders, - Guardian

According to The Guardian, Russia lost 20,000 to 30,000 people during the attempt to capture Bakhmut.

Western official sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Guardian's chief military correspondent, Dan Sabbagh, that they estimate Russian forces lost between 20,000 and 30,000 in the attempt to capture Bakhmut, with a kill-to-wound ratio "worse than one to three".

The journalist notes that he was not informed of the data on the losses of Bakhmut's Ukrainian defenders, they only said that they were "smaller", but at the same time "other sources say about five Russians for one Ukrainian and even more".

The Guardian's source believes that the battle for Bakhmut "may well last another month", but "the Ukrainians may decide to leave within a week."