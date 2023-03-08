Russian army faced dilemma: where to try to advance - British intelligence

The occupying troops of the Russian Federation have been advancing unsuccessfully in the Vuhledar direction for 3 months, and now the command is solving a dilemma: whether to make another attempt.

This was announced on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to intelligence data, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted, that on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the "rare visit to Ukraine by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu."

"There is a real possibility that this was partly a response to the recent footage of the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin visiting his fighters on the front lines," the intelligence said.

At the same time, it is noted that the only Russian field commander shown in the video was Colonel General Rustam Muradov.

"Muradov is responsible for the Vuhledar direction of the Donetsk region, where several assaults have failed over the past three months. Until recently, the Russian command probably viewed the breakthrough in Vuhledar as a key way to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough in Ukraine.

Russian planners likely faced a dilemma: whether to attempt another assault on Vuhledar or maintain intense fighting further north from Bakhmut and Kreminna," British intelligence concluded.

