Air defense in south shot down 18 missiles and drone, - OC "South"

That night in the south, air defense destroyed 19 air targets: 18 missiles and one drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"In our zone, hits to energy infrastructure facilities were recorded, they are not critical, but energy workers are already working on recovery. The anti-aircraft defense worked very well. 19 targets were shot down, 18 missiles and one drone," Humeniuk said.

She also said that the enemy carried out this attack in two waves and tried to distract the Ukrainian air defense system. The occupiers launched Kh-22, Kh-101, Kh-59, and Kaliber missiles at critical infrastructure facilities.

Tonight, the enemy launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. In particular, shelling of energy facilities in the Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr regions was recorded.

