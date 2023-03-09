After explosions in Mariupol, occupiers began to regroup, - mayor

According to Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of temporarily occupied Mariupol, the occupiers no longer feel safe in the city.

He stated this during the briefing, Censor.NET reports.

The events that have happened in the city recently, the mayor describes as follows: "What is happening that we hear today is called "bavovna". And it destroys what was formed inside the vision of the aggressor, that they are in the deep rear. That is, they felt the power Ukrainian troops and felt the destructive force of our missiles, which destroyed several important "nodes".

First, the workshop in the port, where the occupiers were repairing their equipment, was destroyed, then several warehouses with ammunition were destroyed. By this, Boychenko explains that the occupiers "left a little" from the city. According to the mayor, these are all consequences of the preparation of the Armed Forces for a counteroffensive.

Read more: Ukraine is becoming "combat laboratory" for testing Iranian weapons, - CNN

"Terrorists who are storming other cities today complain that there are not enough weapons... There is not enough pace to keep that fire and advance further... Because our army destroyed these warehouses that do not give the opportunity to bring it from Mariupol and ensure the Russians move forward. That is, it stopped them. And today we are creating the possibility of our troops moving forward," he emphasized.

Boychenko also noted that the Russians have suspended what they called "renovation of the city." We will remind that during the occupation, the Russians destroyed every second high-rise building in Mariupol.