Ukrainian army reliably defends Bakhmut, - Milli

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shackled the Russians in the battles for the city and created a reliable line of defense.

This was stated by the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"Having a solid defense, Ukraine has pinned down the Russian forces in this city, and they are demanding a very high cost from the Wagner group and the Russian regular armed forces," Milli noted, adding that although the Russians are making some progress, the cost of these gains is too high.

He emphasized that the West, in particular the United States, is doing a lot to strengthen the AFU, providing them with equipment, ammunition, and training.

"Ukraine's potential is growing, and this will create many different ways for the Ukrainian leadership to achieve its goals and end this war victoriously," he noted.

Also remind, on March 14, a stake meeting was held, at which a decision was again made to continue the defense of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Fierce battles for the city have been going on since August of last year, Western experts believe that the losses of the Russian Federation in this direction amount to 30,000 people

