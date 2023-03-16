Negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in EU should begin this year, in NATO - after victory, - Prime Minister of Latvia Karins

Latvia advocates the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU already this year, and on joining NATO immediately after the victory in the war.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia Kristianis Karins at a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In this struggle for security and peace throughout Europe, Ukraine must win, and we sincerely believe that it will win. We also think about the future and, looking into it, we see the proper and worthy role of Ukraine as a member of our common family of the European Union. I in all my conversations and appeals to colleagues from the EU, I claim that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union should begin already this year," said Karins.

He added that Latvia is also confident and ready to convince the whole world that the terrible atrocities committed by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine should not go unpunished, therefore a Special Tribunal should be established to ensure that the guilty receive appropriate and fair punishment.

"We are also deeply convinced that as soon as Ukraine ends this war with its well-deserved victory, it will be able to start joining NATO, because only Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO at the same time will be a guarantee of long-term peace and security in Europe," said the Prime Minister yer of Latvia.