Grain agreement extended for 120 days - UN

The UN emphasizes that the grain agreement provides for a 120-day extension, although Russia insists on a 60-day extension.

This is stated by CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to lb.ua.

"The agreement is public, it is an open document. It provides for a 120-day extension," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Read more: Grain agreement was extended on previous terms for 60 days, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such information could be a manifestation of "UN incompetence."

Mr. Dujarric, in turn, emphasized that he "simply stated and read out a line from the agreement" that states that the extension is for 120 days.

The UN spokesperson also noted that the UN is not in charge of the negotiations or the terms of the agreement. The UN is just a witness, and the parties to the agreement are the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey.

Read more: UN Commission recommends Ukraine create a "register of victims" and harmonize war crimes legislation with international standards