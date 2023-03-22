Russians fired six missiles at Zaporizhzhia, - Prosecutor General’s Office

During another massive missile attack, the Russians fired six missiles at Zaporizhzhia, the type of which is being determined.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 22, around 12:00 p.m., the Russian military fired six rockets at Zaporizhzhia. More than 20 people were previously injured, including three children.

One of the rockets hit between two high-rise buildings, in which apartments and balconies were partially destroyed, roofs were damaged and windows were broken. Other nearby residential buildings, cars and other objects of the city's civil infrastructure were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. People are under the rubble, the data on the victims is being clarified.

Employees of emergency and rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident, recording yet another crime of the Russian Federation.

As reported, an enemy rocket hit a nine-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. It is known about 25 victims, one person died.