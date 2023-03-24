At night, Russians fired missiles, "Shaheds" and guided aerial bombs over territory of Ukraine, - Air Force

Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with rockets in the evening. Enemy planes dropped guided aerial bombs. At night, the invaders hit Kryvy Rih with Shaheds.

This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It all started (the attack - ed.) in the evening when the enemy attacked the Odesa region. Two Kh-59 missiles were destroyed. The attack also continued from the north of our country, about 10 Su-35 aircraft, the latest Russian fighters, attacked the Sumy region with guided air bombs. This is an extremely big threat when guided air bombs, glide bombs can fly far, and planes do not enter the zone of damage of our anti-aircraft defense. Thus, more than 10 of these guided bombs attacked objects in the Sumy region. The losses are being clarified there, they will be announced by the military administrations," Ihnat said.

According to him, the occupiers also used the Kh-31 anti-location missile during the attack.

"Unfortunately, there are also Shaheds, which attacked the north of the country, and Kryvy Rih as well. There are hits on certain objects. According to the information of the local authorities, there were no casualties," Ihnat said.