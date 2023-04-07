To start counteroffensive, Ukraine needs to gain air superiority, - Ihnat

To launch a counteroffensive, the Defense Forces need to gain air superiority.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, during the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is extremely difficult to call this counteroffensive simple. For the offensive to be successful, the Air Force needs to gain superiority in the sky, because, without superiority in the air, it is quite difficult to carry out offensive actions under the fire of enemy aircraft. Today, the enemy continues its attacks on land, from the air, I mean guided aerial bombs, and other missile weapons from ships. We conduct an anti-aircraft battle, that is, we hit the means of destruction, sometimes enemy aircraft, when they are close to our borders. It is hardly possible to say that a counteroffensive should already take place without strengthening our dominance in the air," Ihnat said.

He reminded that the West's supply of Patriot, SAMP/T systems, and trained Ukrainian military capable of working with these systems will strengthen Ukraine's advantage in certain regions. Ihnat emphasized that Ukraine expects the fastest possible decision on the provision of modern multipurpose aircraft of the 4th generation. We are talking about F-16 aircraft.

The spokesman informed that the training of Ukrainian pilots in the USA has already taken place. According to the first evaluations of the testing, it can be concluded that it will take less time to prepare them than was previously announced.

"Previously, an approximate term of six months was announced, now we are talking about a shorter term because they saw that the guys are prepared, they can master the equipment much faster, and not just fly, but use the types of weapons that will be available," noted Ihnat.

