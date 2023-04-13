Germany will decide today whether to hand over MiG-29 to Ukraine, - Pistorius

Berlin wants to decide today whether it will allow Poland to transfer MIG-29 fighters from the stockpiles of the former GDR to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports with reference to the German DPA agency.

"The German government wants to decide this Thursday whether it will give Poland its consent for the supply of Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said," the report said.

We are talking about MiG-29 fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic, which Germany once sold to Poland.

It will be recalled that Poland appealed to the German government with a request to agree to the supply of Soviet-type MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

