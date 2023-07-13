Destroyed 20 "Shahed" UAVs and 2 "Kalibr" missiles, - Air Force

On the night of 13 July 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 20 Iranian-made "Shahed-136/131" attack drones.

The directions of the attack are northeastern (Kursk) and southeastern (Primorsko-Akhtarsk). This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

Also, as noted, the enemy used two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and one Iskander-M ballistic missile (Dzhankoy, Crimea).

"As a result of combat operations, all 20 attack drones were destroyed, mostly in the Kyiv region. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed in different directions. Information on the consequences of the launch of the Iskander-M missile is being clarified," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

Over the current and previous days, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted more than 15 group air strikes against the Russian occupiers.

Last night, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Kyiv with Iranian drones. Explosions were heard in several districts of the capital. There is destruction, a dead and an injured person. In Kyiv, the fall of debris was recorded in 4 districts of the city.