There is no doubt that Ukraine will join NATO after war, - Austin

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said he had "no doubt" that Ukraine would join NATO after its war with Russia ends.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"We heard almost every country in the room talking about it," he said.

According to Austin, Ukraine "still has a lot of work to do" to meet NATO standards.

While "we are doing this work now, while they are fighting this war, more needs to be done to ensure that they have the full range of capabilities," he added.

