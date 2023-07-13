MEP Kubilius on Vilnius summit: NATO had to send a signal to Russia that it will not get Ukraine. But this was not done

Inviting Ukraine to become a member of NATO is a formal procedure to show Russia that it will never be able to take over Ukraine.

This was stated by Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Lithuania, during an online discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Before the summit, it looked like there was full agreement on what we were talking about at the summit - not about Ukraine's actual membership in NATO, because everyone, including President Zelensky, said: we cannot expect Ukraine to be instantly granted membership in the Alliance while there is a war going on," he said.

"The question was about the invitation to membership. A formal procedure. In my opinion, despite the fact that it is a formal procedure, it has great political significance. And it would be a very clear political signal to Russian political elites and ordinary people," Kubilius added.

He compared it to a long-range missile against Russia.

"The Russians must clearly see the West's understanding that Ukraine is on the side of the West, that Russia cannot get Ukraine. No matter how much nostalgia they have for the past and so on. Even just from a strategic point of view, it was necessary to send a signal to the Kremlin: listen, guys, all your stupid plans for a war against Ukraine are nonsense, Ukraine will be a NATO member. But this was not done," the politician said.

He noted that only two countries hesitated - Germany and the United States.

At the same time, Kubilius expressed hope that the next summit in Washington "will be a good opportunity for both President Biden and the entire administration to make a different statement."